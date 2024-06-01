Commerce Bank Grows Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Commerce Bank increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 781,861 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after buying an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $264,806,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,480,000 after buying an additional 123,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.89.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $9,221,625.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,938 shares of company stock valued at $56,763,369. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

