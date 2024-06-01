Commerce Bank Has $484,000 Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,672,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1,231.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 146,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,968 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,882 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

