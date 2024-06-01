Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 381.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $664,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,203.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $769,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

