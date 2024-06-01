Commerce Bank Makes New $344,000 Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $36.63 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Live Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

