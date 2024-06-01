Commerce Bank Purchases 185 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $117.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

