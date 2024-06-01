Commerce Bank Purchases 913 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,732,000 after purchasing an additional 621,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,268,000 after buying an additional 332,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after acquiring an additional 168,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

CFG opened at $35.29 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

