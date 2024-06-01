Commerce Bank Purchases New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.9 %

DKNG opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

