Commerce Bank Raises Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $82.35 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

