Commerce Bank Sells 180 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 59.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $7,554,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,409,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,177,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADC stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

