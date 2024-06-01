Comparing Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) and American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Binah Capital Group and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 1.06 $570,000.00 N/A N/A American Express $60.52 billion 2.85 $8.37 billion $12.14 19.77

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Binah Capital Group.

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Binah Capital Group and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71% American Express 14.50% 32.46% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Binah Capital Group and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 3 9 10 0 2.32

American Express has a consensus target price of $215.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.42%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Binah Capital Group.

Summary

American Express beats Binah Capital Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group



Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

