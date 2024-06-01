Comparing QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DoorDash and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 9 16 0 2.64 QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75

DoorDash presently has a consensus price target of $132.28, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -4.61% -6.28% -4.01% QuinStreet -15.59% -38.56% -25.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DoorDash and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $9.11 billion 4.94 -$558.00 million ($1.08) -101.95 QuinStreet $580.62 million 1.68 -$68.87 million ($1.56) -11.29

QuinStreet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoorDash beats QuinStreet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

