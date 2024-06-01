Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Computer Modelling Group traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 1089405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Insider Activity

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 5.9 %

In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$204,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,168. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.