Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 137.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $75.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

