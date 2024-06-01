Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,856,000 after purchasing an additional 232,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.27 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

