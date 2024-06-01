Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 894603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

