Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading 1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $816.95 and last traded at $814.79. Approximately 506,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,959,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $806.52.

The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $750.13 and a 200-day moving average of $703.81. The company has a market cap of $359.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

