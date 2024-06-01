Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 459,713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy



Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

