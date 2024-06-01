Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $65.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $102.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.