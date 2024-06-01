Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 191.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

