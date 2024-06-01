Critical Analysis: Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) versus NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -59.99% -5.61% -1.70% Kearny Financial 4.80% 4.05% 0.44%

Volatility & Risk

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NSTS Bancorp and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $6.58 million 7.77 -$3.96 million ($0.88) -10.94 Kearny Financial $296.48 million 1.23 $40.81 million $0.25 22.68

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats NSTS Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

