Critical Contrast: BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) vs. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Applied Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($3.84) -0.44 Applied Therapeutics $9.99 million 48.96 -$119.76 million ($1.84) -2.33

BriaCell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and Applied Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Applied Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.01%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% Applied Therapeutics N/A -1,497.37% -176.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. It also develops AT-001 (also called caficrestat) that is in phase 3 clinical trials to treat diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. The company has exclusive license and supply agreement with Mercury Pharma Group Limited to commercialize drug products containing AT-007. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.