Critical Survey: California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) & Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Free Report) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Get California Resources alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Houston American Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Houston American Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A Houston American Energy $711,689.00 20.61 -$3.21 million ($0.30) -4.48

Analyst Recommendations

Houston American Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for California Resources and Houston American Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Houston American Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78% Houston American Energy -468.00% -3.90% -3.74%

Summary

Houston American Energy beats California Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Houston American Energy

(Get Free Report)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.