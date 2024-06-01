Critical Survey: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) vs. Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Woodside Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $18.07 million 5.81 $16.79 million $1.53 5.97 Woodside Energy Group $7.10 billion 2.56 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. MV Oil Trust pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

3.5% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and Woodside Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 94.48% N/A 305.87% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Woodside Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

