Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,519 shares of company stock worth $444,635 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

