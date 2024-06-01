CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 6%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $328.28 and last traded at $328.62. 1,821,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,298,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.52.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

