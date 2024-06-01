Currys (LON:CURY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 90 ($1.15) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 67 ($0.86).

Get Currys alerts:

CURY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 82.50 ($1.05).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CURY

Currys Trading Up 1.2 %

About Currys

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 78.95 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.73. The company has a market cap of £875.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.50 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.