Currys (LON:CURY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 90 ($1.15) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 67 ($0.86).
CURY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 82.50 ($1.05).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CURY
Currys Trading Up 1.2 %
About Currys
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.