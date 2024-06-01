CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $992,442,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

