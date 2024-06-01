CyberArk Software Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CyberArk Software in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.29.

CYBR opened at $229.25 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -358.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average is $235.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after buying an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

