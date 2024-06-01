DA Davidson Comments on Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

