Daryl Raiford Sells 805 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $16,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.0 %

BAND opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.