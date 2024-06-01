Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s previous close. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

