Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s previous close. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
