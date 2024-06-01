Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 177.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

