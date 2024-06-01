Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,383.4 days.
Demant A/S Price Performance
Shares of WILLF opened at $47.33 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.
About Demant A/S
