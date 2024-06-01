DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5,791.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.25. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

