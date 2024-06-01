DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DKS opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $229.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,095 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

