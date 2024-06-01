DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $280.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

View Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.