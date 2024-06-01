Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 35,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 14,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.54% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

