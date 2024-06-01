Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Down 1.1%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$46.09 and last traded at C$46.88. Approximately 137,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 52,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.38.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark increased their target price on Docebo from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$58.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.77.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

