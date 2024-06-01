Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $136.93 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $204.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.