Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.
NYSE:DG opened at $136.93 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $204.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.48.
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
