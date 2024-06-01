Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.60. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $204.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.