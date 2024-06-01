Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $86.85. Approximately 639,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,487,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,069 shares of company stock worth $16,169,397. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

