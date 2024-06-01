Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,193,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,660,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Elastic by 28.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Elastic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

