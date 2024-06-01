Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$50.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.80.

EMA stock opened at C$47.46 on Thursday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The stock has a market cap of C$13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.35.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

