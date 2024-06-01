Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the April 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EDR stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,983,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $24,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,345,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,419,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

