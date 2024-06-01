Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 100,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ESOA opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.49.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million.
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
