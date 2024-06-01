Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Enerplus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

