Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.41. 382,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 373,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after buying an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enfusion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enfusion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enfusion by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 201,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enfusion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

