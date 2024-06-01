ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 288,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.3 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

XNGSF opened at $9.01 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

