ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 288,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.3 days.
ENN Energy Stock Performance
XNGSF opened at $9.01 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.
About ENN Energy
