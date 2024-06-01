Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $75.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENOV. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.99. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Enovis by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Enovis by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

