Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,143.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Entain Plc (LON:ENTGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.60).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.30) to GBX 1,070 ($13.67) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.91) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entain

Insider Buying and Selling at Entain

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($10.01), for a total value of £7,248,119.20 ($9,256,857.22). In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,256,857.22). Also, insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($610,983.40). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entain Trading Up 1.0 %

ENT stock opened at GBX 675.20 ($8.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 777.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 859.09. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 643.40 ($8.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,414.50 ($18.07).

Entain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Entain’s payout ratio is currently -1,276.60%.

About Entain

(Get Free Report

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Entain (LON:ENT)

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.