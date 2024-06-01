Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,143.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.60).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Entain to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.30) to GBX 1,070 ($13.67) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.91) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($10.01), for a total value of £7,248,119.20 ($9,256,857.22). In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,256,857.22). Also, insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($610,983.40). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENT stock opened at GBX 675.20 ($8.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 777.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 859.09. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 643.40 ($8.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,414.50 ($18.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Entain’s payout ratio is currently -1,276.60%.

)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

